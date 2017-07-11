Women in Arkansas may be legally forced to notify their sexual partner or family members if they want to have an abortion - including their rapist.
The state has passed a series of laws which severely restrict women's access to abortion, including a bill which will allow partners or family members to effectively block their termination.
Arkansas is going to force rape survivors to tell their rapist before having an abortion
Seeded on Tue Jul 11, 2017 12:02 PM
