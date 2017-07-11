Newsvine

BREAKING: Barack Obama Colluded with Iran to Collect Damaging Information on Mitt Romney

In a shocking turn of events, it was discovered that former President Obama received damaging information on the Romney campaign in a unconfirmed quid pro quo for releasing certain sanctions against the government of Iran.

Nope. Sorry. This is total malarkey.

But think for a second about this shocking headline and how republicans would react to this, even if there was a cloud around what is known and unknown.

