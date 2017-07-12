Donald Trump has claimed Vladimir Putin would have preferred Hillary Clinton to win the White House.
The US president was speaking with Pat Robertson on the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) as accusations continue over his son's meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer to get damaging information on the former Democrat election contender.
Vladimir Putin 'wanted Hillary Clinton, not me' as US president claims Donald Trump
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Wed Jul 12, 2017 2:25 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment