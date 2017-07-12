The Acting Head of the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Education belittled rape allegations during an interview with the New York Times.
Candice Jackson, the education official interviewed for the article, told the New York Times that 90% of college sexual assault claims “fall into the category of ‘we were both drunk, we broke up, and six months later I found myself under a Title IX investigation because she just decided that our last sleeping together was not quite right.”
BETSY DEVOS'S EDUCATION DEPT: 90% OF COLLEGE SEXUAL ASSAULT CLAIMS COULD BE ILLEGITIMATE
