Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1640 Seeds: 16225 Comments: 88060 Since: Oct 2008

Speaker Ryan Won't Say if He Would Refuse to Accept Campaign Assistance From a Hostile Foreign Government

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitics | The New Civil Rights Movement
Seeded on Thu Jul 13, 2017 10:23 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, the man third in line to the presidency, is refusing to say if he would refuse to accept, or even consider, the assistance of a hostile foreign nation to help his re-election campaign. Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, is arguably almost as powerful as the president. His access to classified intelligence and his ability to decide what legislation will get to the floor -- including articles of impeachment -- means he holds great power. And as the leader of the House Republicans, he sets the standard, he says where the bar is set, he telegraphs what's acceptable and what's not.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor