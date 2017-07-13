A new government analysis of President Donald Trump’s budget plan says it wouldn’t come close to balancing the federal ledger like the White House has promised.
The Congressional Budget Office report says that Trump’s budget, if followed to the letter, would result in a $720 billion deficit at the end of 10 years instead of the slight surplus promised.
CBO: Trump's Budget Plan Wouldn't Balance Federal Ledger As White House Promised
Seeded on Thu Jul 13, 2017 10:29 AM
