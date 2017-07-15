The President of Chechnya has denied that gay people exist in his Republic after claims emerged that the region had opened concentration camps for homosexuals.
President Razman Kadyrov, who is a key ally of Vladimir Putin, was accused of ordering a clampdown on homosexuals earlier this year when Chechen police rounded up more than 100 men suspected of being gay and killed three.
'We don't have any gays': President of Chechnya says his government cannot have concentration camps for homosexuals as there aren't any in his Muslim majority Republic
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jul 15, 2017 4:16 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment