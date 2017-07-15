Newsvine

'We don't have any gays': President of Chechnya says his government cannot have concentration camps for homosexuals as there aren't any in his Muslim majority Republic

The President of Chechnya has denied that gay people exist in his Republic after claims emerged that the region had opened concentration camps for homosexuals.

President Razman Kadyrov, who is a key ally of Vladimir Putin, was accused of ordering a clampdown on homosexuals earlier this year when Chechen police rounded up more than 100 men suspected of being gay and killed three.

 

