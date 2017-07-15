Talking to reporters on Air Force One on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he wants the walls of his proposed border to be crystal-clear.
Because he’s afraid someone on our side of the wall will get walloped with enormous flying bags of heroin, according to Business Insider. After you finish laughing about that, please reflect on the fact that we really do have a president who thinks things like this.
Trump Wants A See-Through Border Wall So That People Won't Get Hit With Flying Bags Of Heroin
Sat Jul 15, 2017
