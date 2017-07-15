Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1644 Seeds: 16239 Comments: 88118 Since: Oct 2008

Trump Wants A See-Through Border Wall So That People Won't Get Hit With Flying Bags Of Heroin

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: freakoutnation.com
Seeded on Sat Jul 15, 2017 4:20 AM
Discuss:

Talking to reporters on Air Force One on Wednesday, President Donald Trump said he wants the walls of his proposed border to be crystal-clear.

Because he’s afraid someone on our side of the wall will get walloped with enormous flying bags of heroin, according to Business Insider. After you finish laughing about that, please reflect on the fact that we really do have a president who thinks things like this.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor