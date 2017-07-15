Police Officer Betty Shelby, acquitted for shooting unarmed black man Terence Crutcher, is leaving the force.
“Since being reinstated, I have found that sitting behind a desk isolated from all of my fellow officers and the citizens of Tulsa, is just not for me,” she wrote in a statement released Friday.
Officer Resigns Because She Was 'Isolated' After Acquittal in Unarmed Black Man's Death
