Congressman claims 'radical Islamists' plan on using transgender U.S. troops as a recruiting tool

Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX) thinks that transgender members of the U.S. military are an “advertising bonanza” for “radical Islamists.”

“When it’s advertised that the United States Congress is in favor of taking men and surgically making them into women with the money that they would use to protect the nation otherwise…then it is an advertising bonanza for the radical Islamists,” Gohmert said Friday in a speech on the house floor, after referring to transness as a “type of lifestyle.”