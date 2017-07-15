Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1644 Seeds: 16239 Comments: 88122 Since: Oct 2008

Congressman claims 'radical Islamists' plan on using transgender U.S. troops as a recruiting tool

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThink Progress
Seeded on Sat Jul 15, 2017 4:43 AM
Discuss:

Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX) thinks that transgender members of the U.S. military are an “advertising bonanza” for “radical Islamists.”

“When it’s advertised that the United States Congress is in favor of taking men and surgically making them into women with the money that they would use to protect the nation otherwise…then it is an advertising bonanza for the radical Islamists,” Gohmert said Friday in a speech on the house floor, after referring to transness as a “type of lifestyle.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor