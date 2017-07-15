Christian Activist Matt Barber Calls On Trump To Fire Every Federal Worker Who Isn't A Right Wing Christian

Hate radio host and Christian activist Matt Barber thinks Trump should fire every government employee who is not a conservative Christian. Nabi Dressler reports at Right Wing Watch:

“The atheists, the secularists, the church-state separatists, the anti-Christian segregationists, they have infiltrated Washington, D.C., at the deepest levels,” Barber said, urging Trump to drain the swamp of “these Obama secularist, atheist and LGBT activists.”