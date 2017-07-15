Hate radio host and Christian activist Matt Barber thinks Trump should fire every government employee who is not a conservative Christian. Nabi Dressler reports at Right Wing Watch:
“The atheists, the secularists, the church-state separatists, the anti-Christian segregationists, they have infiltrated Washington, D.C., at the deepest levels,” Barber said, urging Trump to drain the swamp of “these Obama secularist, atheist and LGBT activists.”
Christian Activist Matt Barber Calls On Trump To Fire Every Federal Worker Who Isn't A Right Wing Christian
Seeded on Sat Jul 15, 2017 4:50 AM
