David Barton: Trump's Tweeting Is Smart Because It Distracts The Press From 'All The Progress We're Making'

On his radio program today, right-wing activist and Religious Right pseudo-historian David Barton hailed President Trump for his use of Twitter, praising him for using it to distract the press from “all the progress” that is being made by his administration in implementing the Right’s agenda.

“Trump keeps tweeting and keeps creating all sorts of furor over what he is tweeting, and he tweets this and he tweets that and CNN is going apoplectic,” Barton said. “While they’re all beating up on him, nobody’s talking about what Tom Graves is doing in HHS or what Rick Perry is doing at Energy or what Scott Prude is doing in EPA. I mean, all these guys are getting all these things done and nobody is noticing.”