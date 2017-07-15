Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1644 Seeds: 16239 Comments: 88122 Since: Oct 2008

This is what Alex Jones' rants would sound like as a Bon Iver song

Current Status: Published (4)
By Soph0571
Sat Jul 15, 2017 5:11 AM
Discuss:

Hehehehe . Genius

. "Jones Iver" by Nick Lutsko - download the song for free here: http://www.superdeluxe.com/jonesiver

