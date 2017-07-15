Separation between church and state is no longer a thing in Kentucky public schools

After Governor Matt Bevin signed House Bill 128 into law this Tuesday, the state of Kentucky will allow its public schools the option of teaching bible courses to its students.

According to CNN, the law gives local school boards the option to offer “bible literacy” as part of their social studies curriculum. The courses would be electives, not requirements.

“The idea that we would not want this to be an option for people in school, that would be crazy,” Bevin said at the signing ceremony. “I don’t know why every state would not embrace this, why we as a nation would not embrace this.”