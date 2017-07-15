Newsvine

"I don't know what to say": Even Fox hosts are stunned by "all these lies" from Trump team

The constant stream of lies coming from Donald Trump’s White House and his inner circle has reached a new level of absurdity when even Fox News doesn’t know what to say.

Fox News is not exactly a strong critic of the Trump campaign’s apparent collusion with Russia. It is the official safe space for White House surrogates, like Kellyanne Conway, when they want to claim that the rest of the media’s “Russia obsession” is unwarranted.

But the breaking story after breaking story this week alone has apparently broken Fox News hosts Chris Wallace and Shepard Smith.

