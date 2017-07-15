Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of the nation's largest bank, vented his irritation with politicians and the news media on Friday, arguing that the nation is spending too much time bickering instead of solving real issues.
His comments came during calls with reporters and Wall Street analysts to discuss JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s latest results - profits of more than $7 billion in the last 90 days, a record for the nation's largest bank by assets.
JP Morgan CEO lashes out at 'stupid sh**' coming out of DC and says it's embarrassing to be an American abroad
