Breitbart Readers Display Frightening Racism Towards Michelle Obama

Last month, Breitbart editor Alex Marlow went on Real Time with Bill Maher to explain to the HBO host why Breitbart wasn't a cesspool of racial hatred and misinformation. “The Breitbart editors are the most wonderful, diverse, influential journalists on the planet, and no one is interested in their real story because they’re so quick to want to call people ‘racist,’" said Marlow when Maher confronted him about the site's rampant xenophobia. If Marlow is correct, then these wonderful, not-racist and diverse journalists should not be attracting virulent racists to the site, right?

A cursory glance through the comments section of a random Breitbart article dispels this notion astonishingly quickly. Contrary to Marlow's claims, the writers at Breitbart have managed to create a site that attracts some of the most vile racist, misogynistic malcontents who appear more ideologically inline with the KKK than the 'Alt Right' movement they claim to represent.