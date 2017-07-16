Newsvine

Trump Lawyer Blames Secret Service For Not Preemptively Stopping Jr.'s Meeting

View Original Article: Talking Points Memo
Seeded on Sun Jul 16, 2017 7:35 AM
Article Photo

Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, on Sunday aired a new defense for Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer who promised him damaging information on Hillary Clinton: The Secret Service should not have “allowed these people in” to meet with Trump’s eldest son.

