Jay Sekulow, a member of President Donald Trump’s legal team, on Sunday aired a new defense for Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer who promised him damaging information on Hillary Clinton: The Secret Service should not have “allowed these people in” to meet with Trump’s eldest son.
Trump Lawyer Blames Secret Service For Not Preemptively Stopping Jr.'s Meeting
Sun Jul 16, 2017
