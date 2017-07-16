Josh Duggar: I Don't Have To Apologize For Molestation Because It's All The Devil's Fault

Of course, since these crimes happened when Duggar was a teenager, the world of the Christian Right immediately forgave him – including former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee. He is, of course, a Christian extremist, and is also the father of the current Deputy Press Secretary for the Trump White House, Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Despite what Huckabee and others said, Josh Duggar was not repentant nor reformed. The married super Christian was caught with not one, but TWO accounts on the website Ashley Madison, which is a site that explicitly helps people cheat on their spouses. He was also sued for assault and battery by an adult film star he allegedly roughed up during sex in a manner she did not consent to. After all of these revelations, the Duggers had Josh sent away to some kind of religious rehab facility, which he promptly disappeared from without explanation. Now, however, the family is saying that he completed the program.