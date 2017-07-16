Doctor Who Official on Twitter: "Meet the Thirteenth Doctor #DoctorWho #Doctor13 Current Status: Blessed (1) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: Twitter Seeded on Sun Jul 16, 2017 8:49 AM entertainment Discuss: ! Doctor Who Official ✔@bbcdoctorwho Meet the Thirteenth Doctor #DoctorWho #Doctor13 4:28 PM - 16 Jul 2017 20,81620,816 Retweets 22,98322,983 likes keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment