House Republicans are planning to eliminate the independent, bipartisan Election Assistance Commission that was created in 2002 and signed into law by President Bush. The EAC is the only federal agency whose sole mission is to secure the voting process.
In fact, the EAC is currently working with law enforcement as part of the ongoing FBI probe into Russia’s role in interfering with last year’s elections to help Donald Trump.
House Republicans Just Moved To End The Federal Agency That Secures Fair Elections
Seeded on Tue Jul 18, 2017 1:21 PM
