Fox White House correspondent walks out on Huckabee Sanders – and takes parting shot

Seeded on Tue Jul 18, 2017 2:11 PM
It looks like even Fox News correspondents are fed up with the White House press shop’s no-video policy.

According to the New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman, Fox’s White House correspondent John Roberts left Tuesday’s press briefing in a huff — and when Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called him out from the podium, he clapped back.

