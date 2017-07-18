It looks like even Fox News correspondents are fed up with the White House press shop’s no-video policy.
According to the New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman, Fox’s White House correspondent John Roberts left Tuesday’s press briefing in a huff — and when Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders called him out from the podium, he clapped back.
Fox White House correspondent walks out on Huckabee Sanders – and takes parting shot
