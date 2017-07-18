Newsvine

Secretary Tillerson to Close War Crimes Office in a Blow to Women's Rights

On Monday, Foreign Policy reported that department officials under Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the outlet that Tillerson plans to close the department’s war crimes office, a move that will likely result in further decline of the United States’ global reputation and harm global women’s rights.

According to the report, Todd Buchwald, the special coordinator in the Office of Global Criminal Justice (OGCJ), was recently told by Tillerson’s office that he would be reassigned to a new position in the legal affairs department. The remaining staff of the Office of Global Criminal Justice may also be reassigned.

