Chicago Officials Sent Emails Calling Black People 'Wild Animals'; Offered 'Safari Tours'

Seeded on Tue Jul 18, 2017 2:27 PM
A Chicago city official was forced to resign after multiple racially bigoted emails came to light as the result of a months-long investigation into illicit materials being sent across the Department of Water Management‘s municipal email network.

One of the offending emails was sent with the subject line of “Chicago Safari Tickets” and reads, in part:

“If you didn’t book a Chicago Safari adventure with us this 4th of July weekend this is what you missed, [and then lists the number of people shot in various black neighborhoods throughout Chicago]…Remember all Chicago Safari packages include 3 deluxe ‘Harold’s Chicken’ meals a day…We guarantee that you will see at least one kill and five crime scenes per three day tour. You’ll also see lots and lots of animals in their natural habitat. Call and book your Chicago Safari today.”

