The left doesn't have a misogyny problem, men have a misogyny problem

In recent weeks, there has been a focus on the abuse received by MPs - and rightly so. Abuse should always be called out and condemned, no matter who it is aimed at. But both the main political parties and have turned this into a weapon to attack the other side with. Tories blame Corbyn for not clamping down on his abusive supporters. Labour point to the dog-whistle campaign against Sadiq Khan in the London mayoral race and the emphasis placed on Diane Abbott during the general election campaign. Both sides make valid points but in doing so they miss the bigger problem.

The problem with focusing on the particular group these people claim to be part of, whether they're Corbyn supporters, Tories, Scottish Nationalists or Ukippers, is that it detracts from the perpetrators themselves. Instead of focusing on the person who sends the abuse, an argument erupts over which side gets it worst and who is to blame. It becomes about left and right rather than abuser and victim.