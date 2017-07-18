Newsvine

Nobody living longer because why the hell would they want to

Left expectancy rises have ground to a halt because why would you want to prolong the misery of existence in today’s society, according to researchers.

University College London health expert Simon Michaels said that he was ‘deeply concerned’ by the slowdown in life expectancy, but was not even remotely surprised.

