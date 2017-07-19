She Should Run, a nonpartisan organization that aims to help more women run for public office, exists for a pretty straightforward reason. Women are 51 percent of the population but account for just 21 percent of the Senate, 19.3 percent of the House of Representatives, and 12 percent of governorships. And of the 105 women in the 115th Congress, just 38 are women of color.
Can Electing More Women Save the Country?
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 1:40 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment