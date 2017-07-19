When creationists think flat earthers are taking the bible 'too literally'

Answers in Genesis is the media outlet owned by young earth creationist Ken Ham. In case you need a refresher, Ham is the one who founded the Ark Encounter theme park, which teaches elementary school children that the bible story of Noah’s Ark is literally true. Ham also believes the earth is 6,000-years-old and that teaching kids evolution amounts to child abuse.

The AIG folks aren’t just extreme bible literalists; they’re prolific disseminators of a very special brand of pseudoscience which claims evolution to be false and the bible creation stories as provably true, which makes the following video flagged by The Friendly Atheist‘s Hermant Mehtaso interesting.