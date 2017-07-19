How Brexit negotiations are going, in one photo

British and EU officials met in Brussels Monday, kicking off a four day stretch of negotiations to determine terms of the UK’s exit from the European Union. But photos from the talks suggest that Britain’s not quite prepared to move on.

Reports from the first day noted that EU representatives arrived ready and willing to discuss the specifics of Brexit, including a proposed “divorce bill” for several billion euros. In response, British representatives seemed to be dragging their feet, and did not offer specific details of their agenda.