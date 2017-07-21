Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1650 Seeds: 16258 Comments: 88223 Since: Oct 2008

Trump Just Became The First President In Decades To Horribly Disrespect The Black Community & NAACP

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: - Left Over Rights
Seeded on Fri Jul 21, 2017 1:41 AM
Discuss:

President Trump is breaking a decades old White House tradition, dating all the way back to when Ronald Reagan was President during the 80s. Trump has chosen not to attend and speak at the annual NAACP convention, in Baltimore next week.

Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters today that President Trump had declined the invitation from the NAACP, the oldest civil rights group in the country, for no stated reason. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor