President Trump is breaking a decades old White House tradition, dating all the way back to when Ronald Reagan was President during the 80s. Trump has chosen not to attend and speak at the annual NAACP convention, in Baltimore next week.
Deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters today that President Trump had declined the invitation from the NAACP, the oldest civil rights group in the country, for no stated reason.
Trump Just Became The First President In Decades To Horribly Disrespect The Black Community & NAACP
