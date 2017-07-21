Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1651 Seeds: 16263 Comments: 88247 Since: Oct 2008

AMERICA'S FAR-RIGHT IS HELPING FUND THE HARASSMENT OF REFUGEES AT SEA

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: theintellectualist.co
Seeded on Fri Jul 21, 2017 2:01 AM
Discuss:

Members of America’s far-right are funding a ship whose primary purpose is to harass Middle-Eastern refugees while they’re in danger at sea according to the Independent.

The ship has reportedly been hired for the express purpose of “hampering” the rescue of refugees.  The name of the group funding the hate-vessel is called Defend Europe, a group representing Europe’s far-right and anti-Islam radicals.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor