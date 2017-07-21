Members of America’s far-right are funding a ship whose primary purpose is to harass Middle-Eastern refugees while they’re in danger at sea according to the Independent.
The ship has reportedly been hired for the express purpose of “hampering” the rescue of refugees. The name of the group funding the hate-vessel is called Defend Europe, a group representing Europe’s far-right and anti-Islam radicals.
AMERICA'S FAR-RIGHT IS HELPING FUND THE HARASSMENT OF REFUGEES AT SEA
