To Mark His Six Months as President Trump Releases Chilling Religious Nationalism Campaign-Style Video

On his six month anniversary of being sworn in to office, President Donald Trump has just released a campaign-style "advertisement" that is filled with religious, nationalistic, and militaristic themes. The video, presumably paid for with tax dollars, shows the president speaking before national and international audiences, pushing his "America First" mantra.

"From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land," Trump can be heard saying in the video, which is actually audio clipped from his chilling inauguration speech. "From this day forward, it's going to be only, 'America First.'