Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1651 Seeds: 16263 Comments: 88247 Since: Oct 2008

To Mark His Six Months as President Trump Releases Chilling Religious Nationalism Campaign-Style Video

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitics | The New Civil Rights Movement
Seeded on Fri Jul 21, 2017 2:10 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

On his six month anniversary of being sworn in to office, President Donald Trump has just released a campaign-style "advertisement" that is filled with religious, nationalistic, and militaristic themes. The video, presumably paid for with tax dollars, shows the president speaking before national and international audiences, pushing his "America First" mantra.

"From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land," Trump can be heard saying in the video, which is actually audio clipped from his chilling inauguration speech. "From this day forward, it's going to be only, 'America First.'

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor