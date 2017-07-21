Christian Group: Banning Gay Conversion Therapy Is Tyranny (Video)

The Family Policy Alliance, the political arm of the Christian ministry Focus on the Family, released a video (below) on July 18 that said laws banning gay conversion therapy, also known as reparative therapy, amounted to "tyranny."

The video features Jayson Graves, a self-identified former gay man who used to sit on the board of Exodus International. That gay conversion organization that closed its doors in 2013 when CEO Alan Chambers publicly apologized for conversion efforts to the LGBT community, noted ABC News.