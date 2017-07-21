Newsvine

Trump asked his advisers about his ability to pardon his family and himself

View Original Article: mic.com
Fri Jul 21, 2017
President Donald Trump reportedly has been asking his advisers about his ability to pardon family members and even himself, according to the Washington Post.

In a new bombshell report, the Post claims that Trump and his team have been looking into ways to “limit or undercut” special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into his campaign and alleged ties to Russia.

