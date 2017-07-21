President Donald Trump reportedly has been asking his advisers about his ability to pardon family members and even himself, according to the Washington Post.
In a new bombshell report, the Post claims that Trump and his team have been looking into ways to “limit or undercut” special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into his campaign and alleged ties to Russia.
Trump asked his advisers about his ability to pardon his family and himself
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Fri Jul 21, 2017 2:16 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment