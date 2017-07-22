Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1656 Seeds: 16267 Comments: 88282 Since: Oct 2008

Jesus turned up at a pride march and told anti-gay Christians where they're going wrong

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: pinknews.co.uk
Seeded on Sat Jul 22, 2017 5:39 AM
Discuss:

A man dressed as Jesus turned up at a pride march – and Christian protesters weren’t happy.

Tens of thousands of people turned out for Pride in Seoul, South Korea on Sunday.

 An estimated 85,000 people joined in the celebrations which took place in the capital city, making it the biggest Pride parade to be held in the city yet.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor