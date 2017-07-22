''She's a scumbag British trolling @!$%# what do you expect..........................''

This is what the vine has become. Right wing re-reg trolls, who have never learnt the basics of civility. And we have no moderators here, and the admin in certain nations seems to be lacking.

I think they are terribly upset as it seems the collapse function has been disabled. Cause these fuckers were collapsing me with impunity a few weeks ago, and now nothing. I know they have not changed their deranged trumpette snowflake spots, so if their favourite silencing tool has been removed, it seems they resort to base misogynistic, sexist and crass nasty. (Of course I may be wrong and if this gets collapsed, it will prove it)

I am neither a scumbag or a cunt, however, I am indeed British.

Is this what we want the vine to be? A handful of horrible individuals, who do not even know how to use comma's!!!

The viner who made this statement, if anything they write about themselves is true, they are an embarrassment to the Marine Core. Of course, who they claim to be is complete and utter bollocks. Because someone who is that, does not say this.

Time to reclaim the vine. Block these invidious people from your nations. Ignore them. Do not comment on their nasty. Leave them to wither on the vine.

#OccupyTheVine....Dammit

They are emboldened all over the real world, do not give them that, here. We are a progressive debate site, but we are under attack. Not from our right wing and conservative friends from time, we love and appreciate them. However, for the newbies who think the CoH is de nada, and for the re-regs who wish to lower the tone, please feel free to leave. Forthwith.

They will not wish to leave, so we need to create a perfect right wing jerk circle of ignore.

Soph

PS - the comment and supporting comment, which infers I am worse than a cunt can be seen here:

https://smd12364.newsvine.com/_news/2017/07/22/38029131-i-blame-barack-obama-without-this-roast-do-you-think-the-thin-skinned-ego-maniacal-orange-faced-arsehole-would-have-run-for-president#th5135520-c98724757