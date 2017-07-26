D.L. Hughley Offers Best Explanation Ever On Why You Can't Reach Trump Supporters (Video)

We know that Donald Trump Jr. and people high up in the Trump campaign were actively seeking to meet with Russians. . . to obtain information about their opponent Hillary Clinton, and were disappointed when they didn't get it, which is collusion by any standard. But also know...that Trump has been inept. He's embarrassed us on the world scene. He seems to lack knowledge or curiousity. we know that his healthcare is a debacle, that his travel ban was worse. But he's embarrassed us. He lies at every turn, and he continues to not lose support among his core constituents, even though his approval rating is around 36% with people who I call of average intelligence. People who continue to support him, it's 85%-89% among Republicans that support him. I have an interesting reason as to why that is.