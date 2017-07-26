Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1659 Seeds: 16268 Comments: 88331 Since: Oct 2008

The Republicans Are Bailing on Trump

Current Status: Published (4)
By Soph0571
Wed Jul 26, 2017 2:38 PM
Discuss:

One by one, they're looking for ways to be rid of this mess

CONNECT WITH GQ
Web: http://gqm.ag/GQVIDE0S
Twitter: http://gqm.ag/gqTWITTER
Facebook: http://gqm.ag/gqFACEBOOK
Google+: http://gqm.ag/gqGOOGLEPLUS
Instagram: http://gqm.ag/gqINSTAGRAM
Pinterest: http://gqm.ag/gqPINTEREST
Tumblr: http://gqm.ag/gqTUMBLR
The Scene: http://gqm.ag/gqTHESCENE

ABOUT GQ
For more than 50 years, GQ has been the premier men&amp;rsquo;s magazine, providing definitive coverage of style, culture, politics and more. In that tradition, GQ&amp;rsquo;s video channel covers every part of a man&amp;rsquo;s life, from entertainment and sports to fashion and grooming advice. So join celebrities from 2 Chainz, Stephen Curry and Channing Tatum to Amy Schumer, Kendall Jenner and Kate Upton for a look at the best in pop culture. Welcome to the modern man&amp;rsquo;s guide to style advice, dating tips, celebrity videos, music, sports and more.

https://www.youtube.com/user/GQVideos

The Republicans Are Bailing on Trump | The Resistance with Keith Olbermann | GQ

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor