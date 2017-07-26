Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1659 Seeds: 16268 Comments: 88331 Since: Oct 2008

Booze is a joy – so stop criticising women for drinking

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: theguardian.com
Seeded on Wed Jul 26, 2017 2:47 PM
Discuss:

Women are blamed for anything bad that happens if we have had so much as one eggcup of wine. Furthermore, our drinking is constantly policed by men. I once went to a restaurant alone while working in Rome, and asked for a bottle of white wine to accompany my meal. I had planned on eating three courses and taking my time, having nothing else to do that evening. The waiter refused to give me a bottle, telling me, with not a trace of irony or humour, “I will give you a glass. A bottle is too much for a lady,” at which point I got up and left.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor