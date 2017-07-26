Booze is a joy – so stop criticising women for drinking

Women are blamed for anything bad that happens if we have had so much as one eggcup of wine. Furthermore, our drinking is constantly policed by men. I once went to a restaurant alone while working in Rome, and asked for a bottle of white wine to accompany my meal. I had planned on eating three courses and taking my time, having nothing else to do that evening. The waiter refused to give me a bottle, telling me, with not a trace of irony or humour, “I will give you a glass. A bottle is too much for a lady,” at which point I got up and left.