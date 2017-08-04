Newsvine

Christians believe people poor because they are not trying

    '''''''''Christians are more than twice as likely as atheists or those who are agnostic to believe someone is poor because of their own failings, a new report has revealed.
    The group who most strongly believed poor people weren't putting in enough effort were white evangelical protestants - 53 per cent of whom blamed the individual.
    Only 41 per cent of this group believed being poor was outside an individual's control, the report found.
    Researchers believe this is because the Bible paints poverty as a moral issue, rather than something that is out of an individual's control."""""""""""

