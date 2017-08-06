A BIG Thank You To My Right Wing Trolls, Without Whom This Would Not Have Been Possible

Nearly 9 years in and with over 1600 published articles, my lovely right wing trolls have helped me achieve something I thought might never happen, now that the vine is closing down. You see I have never managed to get over 2,000 comments on an article. The closest I have got previously is 1856. Close but no cigar.

However, as the day the vine dies gets closer and the moderation on the site disappears, all the lovely right wing trolls of yester year, the re-regs and the slightly unbalanced make their way back to gloat and troll like their lives depend on it , and they have given me something I have always hankered after and never been able to achieve - over 2000 comments on an article. Some from the trolls who inevitably supported the re reg liar who made the original troll comment, and many from the rest of you who are sick to death of them.

Without the trolls the original article would not have needed to be written. So a BIG thank you chaps. Looks like your nasty, last century, misogynistic, sexist, racist, homophobic and wankerish conduct is good for something after all.