As The Vine Dies How About A BLAST FROM THE PAST?

Part of the tediousness of the Vine dying is that I am having to go back to all my old articles and deciding which ones I want to keep. I started that exercise this morning and one article I have chosen not to keep was written in February 2013 when I was bemoaning the loss of my comment wall on the roll out of the new vine. I loved my comment wall. And it went away. However a kindly viner took pity at my obvious distress gave me a link to a cached version.

http://web.archive.org/web/20130128065616/http://smd12364.newsvine.com/?more=UserComments

Take a peek. So many good viners who left us. The format was so much better then, but hell I would still take the current format over no format at all.

Who can forget those who left us over the years (I should warn you that these links go to the cached version of themselves not the vine version. Copy and paste into your tool bar if you want the vine version!):

Some just left us, some migrated after newsvine 2 was rolled out, some died. This is just a small sample of the great viners who have exited left. I am sure you can add to the list. When I look at that comment wall from so many years ago it really makes me smile. It seems that those were simpler times? Right? And the format was sooooo much better. I wonder if things had stayed the same the vine would not be in the position of closing down? Who knows right?

It is shutting down and therefore a bit of nostalgia is not a bad thing!!!

Bloody marvellous blast from the past! And one day - who knows - maybe this article will be cached somewhere!

Remember those days. Bye bye Newsvine we knew and loved you well.

Last thing - can anyone else find their comment walls and post a link???