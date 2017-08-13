Newsvine

2nd Degree Murder???? If he was brown they would already be proclaiming him a terrorist and clamouring for the death penalty.

By Soph0571
Sun Aug 13, 2017 5:00 AM
Fields Jr is a domestic terrorist who was radicalised by a far right group and used a car as weapon to indiscriminately attack a group he did not agree with.  It was reasonable to foresee that multiple injuries and death would occur from his actions and therefore there was an intent to commit harm up to and including death.  

Recently in Westminster a chap called Adrian from Kent (Khalid Masood)) came to the worlds attention when as a domestic terrorist, who was radicalised by a far right group, used a car as a weapon to indiscriminately attack passersby, injuring 50 and killing 4.  Quite rightly this was condemned as an act of terrorism and I have no doubt that if this terrorist had not died that day he would have been charged with first degree murder and various terrorist offences. It was reasonable to foresee that multiple injuries and death would occur from his actions. 

How is what happened in Charlottesville yesterday any different?  How is that not premeditated first degree murder?  Why has it not yet be classified as a terrorist attack?

I think we all know the answer to that! 

2nd degree murder my arse. 

Not terrorists????? Really?

