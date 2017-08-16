Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1671 Seeds: 16270 Comments: 88595 Since: Oct 2008

'I'm Not A Racist, I Have A Black Friend' (Doesn't He Know Only A Racist Would Say This?)

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Soph0571
Wed Aug 16, 2017 7:15 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo
Source

Trump Lawyer Tweets Images With Black Friends To Prove He’s Not Racist. Of Course Only A Racist Would Feel The Need To Prove He Is Not A Racist.  And FYI If At This Point You Are Still Supporting Trump After The Last Few Days Then It Does Not Matter If You Have Adopted A Village Full Of African Orphans....You ARE A RACIST! 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor