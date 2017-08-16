Trump Lawyer Tweets Images With Black Friends To Prove He’s Not Racist. Of Course Only A Racist Would Feel The Need To Prove He Is Not A Racist. And FYI If At This Point You Are Still Supporting Trump After The Last Few Days Then It Does Not Matter If You Have Adopted A Village Full Of African Orphans....You ARE A RACIST!
'I'm Not A Racist, I Have A Black Friend' (Doesn't He Know Only A Racist Would Say This?)
Wed Aug 16, 2017 7:15 AM
