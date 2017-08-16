So, What Is The Plan?

Ah, the good old days! Source

Six weeks to the end of the vine and I think we need a plan. I am assuming that the good, the great, the frenemies and the enemies are all going to be on the vine for one last hurrah as the bugger shuts down.

I would like to suggest that we nominate one viner to put up a last article of goodbye that everyone knows is coming in advance and we can get together to have one big huge fuck off wake. It probably needs to be a viner who does not have multiple nations blocked. Maybe Barb or Katrix or Weaver? Just a thought. Do you have any ideas. It would be great, I think, that on the last night we do not have dozens of people competing for the goodbye party. Rather, have all of us, left, right and centre hanging out as this vine of ours is consigned to history.

What do you think? Nominations for host in the comments please. Also if you want to rule yourself out make that clear. Maybe when we have a few front runners we can chat them up remorselessly until one of them agrees.

Of course some of you may well have a better plan...... if so, bellow it out please:-)

Thoughts? Good? Bad? Indifferent?