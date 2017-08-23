Christian pastor: 'There would be no white supremacists if it weren't for Obama'

Speaking in a video posted to his Facebook page this this weekend, right-wing Christian pastor Rick Joyner gave his take on the resurgence of white supremacist groups in America. According to him, it’s basically Obama’s fault.

Regurgitating a popular theme amongst far-right pundits who talk about race, Joyner shifted the subject to the Black Lives Matter movement, saying people who slam President Trump for being an apologist for white supremacists but stay silent in BLM are “hypocrites of the worst order,” adding that BLM shares more of the blame “for the divisions rising in America than the white supremacist groups.”