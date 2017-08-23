Newsvine

After a school sent 50 girls home for breaking sexist uniform rules, these guys had the best response

Sexist uniforms and dress codes persist into the second decade of the 21st century.

One school in Hollister, California allegedly sent around 50 female students home on the first day of term, 14 August, for wearing tops that revealed their shoulders.

A number of boys attending the school on the same day however, were showing their shoulders through vests - none of them were sent home.

