Ex-CIA Officer Trying to Buy Enough of Twitter to Ban Trump

Kal Penn tried to get the president banned from Twitter by invoking the social network's Terms of Service. Valerie Plame Wilson is going a step further. The former CIA officer has launched an effort to raise enough money to buy a controlling stake in the company and then shut down President Trump's account, reports USA Today, which notes Twitter is currently worth just shy of $12 billion. The GoFundMe page has a long way to go on its $1 billion goal, a lofty amount that Wilson describes as "a small price to pay to take away Trump's most powerful megaphone and prevent a horrific nuclear war."