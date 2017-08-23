Donald Trump BFF and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is calling for reparations for white people.
While the Internet provocateur excels in espousing ignorance and hate, "fake news" and idiocy, Monday's call for reparations for white people is just downright offensive. Newsweek, reporting the story, calls Jones a " right-wing conspiracy theorist allied with President Donald Trump."
Alex Jones Calls for 'Reparations for White People' (Video)
Seeded on Wed Aug 23, 2017 6:10 AM
