Clinton says her 'skin crawled' from Trump's looming behavior at debate

“This is not OK, I thought. It was the second presidential debate and Donald Trump was looming behind me. Two days before, the world heard him brag about groping women. Now we were on a small stage and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces,” Clinton wrote in her book “What Happened,” an excerpt of which was broadcast Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

