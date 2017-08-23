“This is not OK, I thought. It was the second presidential debate and Donald Trump was looming behind me. Two days before, the world heard him brag about groping women. Now we were on a small stage and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces,” Clinton wrote in her book “What Happened,” an excerpt of which was broadcast Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”
Clinton says her 'skin crawled' from Trump's looming behavior at debate
